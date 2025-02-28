Welcome to Lucky Block Legends, a weekly-updating simulator where you embark on an adventure, breaking open lucky blocks to collect items and hatch pets. As you progress, hatch rare pets, including Secret, Huge, and even Giant Pets, to help you on your journey. Aim for the top of the leaderboards and earn incredible rewards. Collect gems to buy boosts or exclusive pets, and trade with other players to expand your collection. The challenge is to hatch, collect, and become the best in the game!

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For Lucky Block Legends

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Lucky Block Legends. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 2/23

Update3 - Free rewards

- Free rewards Update2 - Free rewards

- Free rewards Valentines - Free rewards

- Free rewards FREE2 - Free rewards

How to Redeem Codes in Lucky Block Legends

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Lucky Block Legends on the platform of your choice. Click on the Shopping box on the left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.