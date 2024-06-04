If you've ever wanted to prove your mother wrong, then this is the game for you. Take control and run your boba shop the way that you want and prove to her that she doesn't always know what's best.

'Codes were checked on 6/4

boba ---75 Cash

---75 Cash thirdfloor ---x200 Cash (Must be a group member)

---x200 Cash (Must be a group member) JOINED---x150 Cash (must be a group member)

How to Redeem Codes in Make Boba and Prove Mom Wrong

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Make Boba and Prove Mom Wrong on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes box on the right side of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the box in the bottom left (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.