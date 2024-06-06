So, you've been going to the same sensei for most of your life and when you bring up wanting to makes katanas, they say you don't have what it takes. Instead of being discouraged, it's time to prove them wrong. Create your katana empire and show them you have what it takes to be on top.

All Codes For Make Katanas and Prove Sensei Wrong

'Codes were checked on 6/6

thirdfloor ---200 Cash

---200 Cash JOINED---150 Cash

How to Redeem Codes in Make Katanas and Prove Sensei Wrong

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Make Katanas and Prove Sensei Wrong on the platform of your choice. Click on the ABX codes icon on the right side of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.