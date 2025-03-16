Maze Simulator is a game where you train to increase your speed and distance. Collect cash, books, and pets as you progress through different worlds. Compete to reach the top 50 on the leaderboards while exploring new and exciting areas.

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Maze Simulator. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 3/1

kayo —Redeem for a x2 Win Potion

—Redeem for a x2 Win Potion summer —Redeem for a x2 Strength Potion

—Redeem for a x2 Strength Potion beach —Redeem for a x2 Strength Potion

—Redeem for a x2 Strength Potion release—Redeem for a x2 Win Potion

How to Redeem Codes in Maze Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Maze Simulator on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes box on the right of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.