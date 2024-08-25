Inspired by Blue Lock, META Lock lets you unleash your potential as a soccer player.

All Codes For META Lock

Listed below are all the currently known codes for META Lock. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 8/22

UPDATETHISWEEK : Use for 10 Spins

: Use for 10 Spins PlanetHotlineBuff : Use for 10 Spins

: Use for 10 Spins SuperCoolCode : Use for 10 Spins

: Use for 10 Spins TYFORWAITING : Use for 10 Spins

: Use for 10 Spins PlanetHotlineWeapon : Use for 10 Spins

: Use for 10 Spins TheAdaptiveGenius : Use for 10 Spins

: Use for 10 Spins NOMOREDELAYLOCK : Use for 10 Spins

: Use for 10 Spins noobiecode1 : Use for 5 Spins

: Use for 5 Spins THXFOR15K : Use for 15 Spins

: Use for 15 Spins noobiecode3 : Use for 5 Spins

: Use for 5 Spins PLANETHOTLINE : Use for 10 Spins

: Use for 10 Spins LoserGate : Use for 10 Spins

: Use for 10 Spins PowerShotRework : Use for 10 Spins

: Use for 10 Spins DirectShotAwakening: Use for 10 Spins

How to Redeem Codes in META Lock

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox META Lock on the platform of your choice. Click the locker panel. Click the Build button. Click on the Codes box on the top left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Press Enter. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.