Mighty Omega is the ultimate fighting game on Roblox inspired by Kengan Ashura and packed with nods to anime classics like Hajime no Ippo, REBORN!, and Berserk, as well as the Street Fighter series. Train your character, master diverse fighting styles, and engage in intense Player vs. Player combat. With countless skills and gameplay options, every battle is a chance to prove your might.

'Codes were checked on 8/12

yetanothermccode — Redeem Code for: 5,250 MC

yoloscodeforshutdowns3 — Redeem Code for: 5,000 MC

anniversary2024over — Redeem Code for: 35,000 AC

bobsledsgift — Redeem Code for: 30,000 AC

latnasaga — Redeem Code for: 5,000 MC and 5 Clan Rerolls

theemperor — Redeem Code for: 7,200 MC

bonsoiritsagoodnight — Redeem Code for: 5,250 MC

How to Redeem Codes in Mighty Omega

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Mighty Omega on the platform of your choice. Click shop on the left. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

