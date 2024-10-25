Mineral War Tycoon lets you build a powerful tycoon and crush your enemies. Survive blood moons, engage in wars for rewards, and upgrade your arsenal. Explore 7 unique areas, from outer space to the Reactor Core, and conduct research to strengthen your weapons!

Codes were checked on 10/22

Helicopter – Freebies

– Freebies Artifacts – Freebies

– Freebies Augments – Freebies

– Freebies Impulse – Freebies

– Freebies 100k – Freebies

– Freebies Meltdown – Freebies

– Freebies Tanky – Freebies

– Freebies 35K – Freebies

How to Redeem Codes in Mineral War Tycoon

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Mineral War Tycoon on the platform of your choice. Click on the Cog button on the bottom rightt of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Claim. Enjoy your new rewards!

