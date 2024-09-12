Summon powerful heroes, level up your units and use them to defend against waves of enemies in Multiverse Tower Defense.

Codes were checked on 9/3

RaidBugged – 1x Enhanced Reroll Crystal

– 1x Enhanced Reroll Crystal WILLOFDELAY – 2,750 Gems & 7 RRs

– 2,750 Gems & 7 RRs MoreRolls – x10 Rerolls

– x10 Rerolls SecondChance – 10 Rerolls

– 10 Rerolls KyoGoat – Gems

– Gems Release – Gems

– Gems SPEED – 20 Rerolls

– 20 Rerolls DOWNTIME – 2,750 Gems

– 2,750 Gems 2MVisits! – 3,000 Coins

– 3,000 Coins SorryForShutdown – Gems and Reroll Essence

– Gems and Reroll Essence 1MVisits! – Gems and Reroll Essence

– Gems and Reroll Essence SorryForBugs – Reroll Essence

How to Redeem Codes in Multiverse Tower Defense

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Multiverse Tower Defense on the platform of your choice. Click on the Bird icon on the right side of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.