Murim Cultivation is a Roblox martial arts cultivation game where players strive to become the strongest by meditating and advancing through different realms. Earn silver by farming wheat, which can be used to purchase Qi or food, aiding in your journey to reach new realms and increase your powers.

'Codes were checked on 7/13

5MILVISITSAPTITUDEREROLL – 50x aptitude spins

5MILVISITSRACEREROLL1 – Race reroll

NPCUPDATERACEREROLL1 – Race reroll

NPCUPDATERACEREROLL2 – Race reroll

NPCUPDATERACEREROLL3 – Race reroll

FreeAptitudeReroll1 – Aptitude reroll

FreeRaceReroll1 – Race reroll

NPCUPDATEAPTITUDEREROLL – 50x aptitude spins

5MILVISITSRACEREROLL3 – Race reroll

– 50x aptitude spins 5MILVISITSRACEREROLL3 – Race reroll

How to Redeem Codes in Murim Cultivation

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Murim Cultivation on the platform of your choice. Click Menu on the left, then settings Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.