My Anime Life is a roleplay game where players can customize dorms with hundreds of furniture options, fill their closets with a variety of clothing that can be recolored, and select from a wide range of hairstyles, eyes, and more. Earn money through various jobs, level up to increase earnings, buy and customize vehicles, and enjoy food to improve your mood.

Listed below are all the currently known codes for My Anime Life.

Codes were checked on 9/11

thankyoufor100k – Redeem for 100,000 Cash and 20 Gold Bars

secretgold – Redeem for 40 Gold Bars

RELEASE – Redeem for 20,000 Cash and 20 Gold Bars

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox My Anime Life on the platform of your choice. Click on the Phone on the left of the screen. Click Rewards then Codes. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.