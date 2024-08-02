My Hero Battlegrounds is a Roblox fighting game based on the anime My Hero Academia. Players collect gems and engage in combat by slamming, kicking, and punching their way through various battles.

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For My Hero Battlegrounds

Listed below are all the currently known codes for My Hero Battlegrounds. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 8/2

SAV1K – 12x5 Gems

– 12x5 Gems 6KLIKES – 150x Gems

– 150x Gems CREMATION – 200x Gems

– 200x Gems 5KLIKES – 300x Gems

– 300x Gems 4000LIKES – 100x Gems

– 100x Gems 1MILVISITS – 500x Gems

– 500x Gems RANKED – 100x Gems

– 100x Gems EMOTESRELEASE – 100x Gems

How to Redeem Codes in My Hero Battleground Codes

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox My Hero Battleground Codes on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes box on the bottom left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.