"Neighbors" is a social hangout game on Roblox that offers players the opportunity to interact in various virtual worlds. The game is designed to be accessible on PC, mobile, and VR platforms. It features voice chat, which is recommended for an enhanced experience but is not mandatory for gameplay. Players can explore different environments and engage with others in this multiplayer setting.

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For Neighbors

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Neighbors. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 4/20

HOP —Redeem for 200 Credits

—Redeem for 200 Credits ILOVEBOOGLE —Redeem for 120 Credits

—Redeem for 120 Credits APRILFOOLS —Redeem for 100 Credits

—Redeem for 100 Credits SHAMROCK —Redeem for 120 Credits

—Redeem for 120 Credits 1YEAR —Redeem for 200 Credits

—Redeem for 200 Credits CUPID —Redeem for 150 Credits

—Redeem for 150 Credits 100MILLION — Redeem for 175 Credits

Redeem for 175 Credits HOP—Redeem for 200 Credits

How to Redeem Codes in Neighbors

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Neighbors on the platform of your choice. Click on the cogwheel icon Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.