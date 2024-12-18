New Seas — Immerse yourself in a community-based roleplay permadeath game set in the Grand Line! Choose your faction—Marine, Bounty Hunter, or Pirate—and master unique abilities and skills. Start your adventure on an island, follow your captain’s orders, complete secret missions, and infiltrate rival crews.

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For New Seas

Listed below are all the currently known codes for New Seas. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 12/15

LateThanks! – 750 Doubloons

– 750 Doubloons LAGFIXEDBYDENIS!!! – 500 Doubloons

– 500 Doubloons ITSCHRISTMASTIME – 2,500 Doubloons

– 2,500 Doubloons NightlyPlay! – 750 Doubloons

– 750 Doubloons 1400Likes! – 1,400 Doubloons

– 1,400 Doubloons Update3IsSoon – 750 Doubloons

– 750 Doubloons TheGreatNerfWar – 900 Doubloons

– 900 Doubloons GoProgress! – 1000 Doubloons

– 1000 Doubloons SchoolTime! – 800 Doubloons

– 800 Doubloons BigUpdateSoon! – 500 Doubloons

– 500 Doubloons IBawancedDaGwame4 – 500 Doubloons

– 500 Doubloons IBawancedDaGwame3 – 500 Doubloons

– 500 Doubloons IBawancedDaGwame2 – 500 Doubloons

– 500 Doubloons IBawancedDaGwame – 500 Doubloons

How to Redeem Codes in New Seas

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox New Seas on the platform of your choice. Press M to open the Menu. Click on the Gift Button. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Press Enter. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.