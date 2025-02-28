NFL Universe Football delivers the ultimate football experience on Roblox. Choose from all 32 NFL teams, collect exclusive NFL items, and compete in intense matches with friends. Perform solo and team touchdown celebrations, increase your overall rating to showcase your skills, and engage with a vibrant community of football fans.

Roblox Codes List

Listed below are all the currently known codes for NFL Universe Football. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 2/23

SEASON13 - Redeem this code for free items

- Redeem this code for free items PROBOWL2025 - Redeem this code for free items

- Redeem this code for free items MATCHMAKING - Redeem this code for free items

- Redeem this code for free items AUCTIONSONLINE - Redeem this code for free items

- Redeem this code for free items 2025 - Redeem this code for free items

- Redeem this code for free items CHRISTMAS2024 - Redeem this code for free items

- Redeem this code for free items SNOWMAN2024 - Redeem this code for free items

- Redeem this code for free items SNOWFLAKES2024 - Redeem this code for free items

- Redeem this code for free items PARKIMPROVEMENTS - Redeem this code for free items

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox NFL Universe Football on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes box on the bottom left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.