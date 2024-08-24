Pass a ticking bomb before it explodes and win rewards by surviving in Pass the Bomb!

All Codes For Pass the Bomb!

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Pass the Bomb!. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 8/20

75KL : Use for 500 Coins

: Use for 500 Coins BADDIES: Use for 2x EXP

How to Redeem Codes in Pass the Bomb!

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Pass the Bomb! on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes box on the bottom left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.