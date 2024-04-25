Peace Tower Defense is a strategic and immersive game on Roblox where players defend their base against incoming enemies. Start by pressing play to create a match, then use in-game cash to strategically place down units. Protect your base, unlock rare units, titles, and cosmetics, and evolve your units to become even stronger. Dive into this engaging tower defense game and enhance your strategic skills!

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Peace Tower Defense. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 4/25

LIMITEDDOA – Redeem code for 20 Attribute Tokens and Impel Doa Unit

UPDATE1 – Redeem code for x2 Drop Boost, x1 Gold Boost, x1 XP Boost, and 10 Attribute Tokens

100KVISITS – Redeem code for 250 Gems and 15 Attribute Tokens

1000LIKES – Redeem code for x1 Drop Boost and x2 XP Boost

500LIKES – Redeem code for 250 Gems, x2 Drop Boost, x2 Gold Boost, and x2 XP Boost

RELEASE – Redeem code for x1 Drop Boost, x1 Gold Boost, and x1 XP Boost

5KLIKES – Redeem code for x5 Drop Boosts, x5 Gold Boosts, x5 XP Boosts, 250 Gems, and 50 Attribute Tokens (NEW)

Trading – Redeem code for 5 of each Potion and 50 Attribute Rerolls

4KLIKES – Redeem code for free rewards

UPDATE3 – Redeem code for free rewards

2KLIKES – Redeem code for x1 Drop Boost, x1 Gold Boost, and x1 XP Boost

How to Redeem Codes in Peace Tower Defense

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Peace Tower Defense on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes box on the bottom left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.