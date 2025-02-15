Peroxide is an anime-stylized fighting game where players battle monsters to grow stronger and take on challenging trials to unlock powerful new abilities. Train, fight, and evolve as you master your skills in this action-packed world.

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Peroxide. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 2/11

370kLikes - Enter this code to claim 30 Product Essences

ChoppedChin - Enter this code to claim 50 Product Essences

NEWYEAR2025 - Enter this code to claim 50 Product Essences

HappyHalloween24 - Enter this code to claim 30 Product Essences

ThanksRoblox - Enter this code to claim 30 Product Essences

350kLikes - Enter this code to claim 25 Product Essences

340kLikes - Enter this code to claim 10 Product Essences

330kLikes - Enter this code to claim 10 Product Essences

320kLikesThanks - Enter this code to claim 30 Product Essences

310kLikesHappyWeekend - Enter this code to claim 15 Product Essences

ThisIsMySalvation - Enter this code to claim 1 Slot and 10 Product Essences

notlikeus - Enter this code to claim 30 Product Essences

LongMaintenance - Enter this code to claim 30 Product Essences

SorryForDelay - Enter this code to claim 35 Product Essences

SkibiShutdown - Enter this code to claim 15 Product Essences

thevisionarythatblewupwandenreich - Enter this code to claim 25 Product Essences

iknowwhozingusis - Enter this code to claim 25 Product Essences

peroxidedidmygloriouskingdirty - Enter this code to claim 25 Product Essences

GlacierReworkShoutOutTemporary - Enter this code to claim 45 Product Essences

GokuObbyOfDoom - Enter this code to claim 20 Product Essences

mybadforthesebrokencodes - Enter this code to claim 45 Product Essences

classiclyingspreemybad - Enter this code to claim 30 Product Essences

wymthisupdatewassupposedtodrop2monthsago - Enter this code to claim 15 Product Essences

GokuDayCodeSuper - Enter this code to claim 25 Product Essences

GokuDayCodeSuper2 - Enter this code to claim 15 Product Essences

230MVisitsCodeCritters - Enter this code to claim 25 Product Essences

How to Redeem Codes in Peroxide

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Peroxide on the platform of your choice. Click on Start on the top left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Press Enter. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.