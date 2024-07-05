Pet Catchers is a pet catching Roblox game by Rumble Studios where you can discover and catch over 150 different pets. Power up your pets and assemble a team to take on epic bosses in a dynamic new world. This game offers an engaging adventure for pet enthusiasts.

'Codes were checked on 7/5

Looksmaxx —Redeem Code for 3x Golden Cherry, 3x Super Lucky Elixir, and the Moggy Pet

—Redeem Code for 3x Golden Cherry, 3x Super Lucky Elixir, and the Moggy Pet superboost —Redeem Code for 3x Golden Cherry, 3x Super Lucky Elixir, 1x Prismatic Sundae and 5x Egg Elixir

—Redeem Code for 3x Golden Cherry, 3x Super Lucky Elixir, 1x Prismatic Sundae and 5x Egg Elixir easter —Redeem Code for 3x Egg Elixirs and 2000x Mystery Eggs

—Redeem Code for 3x Egg Elixirs and 2000x Mystery Eggs runes —Redeem Code for 1x Fatal Strike Rune, 1x Critical Hit Rune and 1 Seafarer Rune Cherry

—Redeem Code for 1x Fatal Strike Rune, 1x Critical Hit Rune and 1 Seafarer Rune Cherry void —Redeem Code for 1x Void Cherry

—Redeem Code for 1x Void Cherry season2 —Redeem Code for 3x Series 2x Mystery Eggs

—Redeem Code for 3x Series 2x Mystery Eggs tropical —Redeem Code for 500x Tropical Mystery Eggs and 5k Coconuts

—Redeem Code for 500x Tropical Mystery Eggs and 5k Coconuts season1 —Redeem Code for 4x Hardcore Tomes, 5x Magic Pendants, 2k Festive Mystery Eggs, 15x Egg Elixirs, 15x Super Lucky Elixirs

—Redeem Code for 4x Hardcore Tomes, 5x Magic Pendants, 2k Festive Mystery Eggs, 15x Egg Elixirs, 15x Super Lucky Elixirs bruh —Redeem Code for 7k Festive Mystery Eggs, 1 Prismatic Sundae, 15x Egg Elixir, 15x Super Lucky Elixir, and 10x Magic Pendants

—Redeem Code for 7k Festive Mystery Eggs, 1 Prismatic Sundae, 15x Egg Elixir, 15x Super Lucky Elixir, and 10x Magic Pendants REBOOT —Redeem Code for 10x Sea Elixirs, 5k Festive Mystery Eggs, 1x Prismatic Sundae, 15x Egg Elixirs, and 15x Super Lucky Elixirs

—Redeem Code for 10x Sea Elixirs, 5k Festive Mystery Eggs, 1x Prismatic Sundae, 15x Egg Elixirs, and 15x Super Lucky Elixirs festiva l—Redeem Code for 4x Hardcore Tomes, 5x Magic Pendants, 2k Festive Mystery Eggs, 15x Egg Elixir, 15x Super Lucky Elixir

l—Redeem Code for 4x Hardcore Tomes, 5x Magic Pendants, 2k Festive Mystery Eggs, 15x Egg Elixir, 15x Super Lucky Elixir hardcore —Redeem Code for 4x Hardcore Tomes

—Redeem Code for 4x Hardcore Tomes atlantis —Redeem Code for 2x Magic Pendants

—Redeem Code for 2x Magic Pendants cherry —Redeem Code for 1x Golden Cherry

—Redeem Code for 1x Golden Cherry Release —Redeem Code for 500x Coins and 1 Coin Elixir

—Redeem Code for 500x Coins and 1 Coin Elixir lucky —Redeem Code for 3x Lucky Elixirs

—Redeem Code for 3x Lucky Elixirs update1 —Redeem Code for 1x Golden Cherry

—Redeem Code for 1x Golden Cherry ilovefishing—Redeem Code for 3x Sea Elixirs and 1 Seafarer Rune

How to Redeem Codes in Pet Catchers

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Pet Catchers on the platform of your choice. Click Extra Click Codes and enter code Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.