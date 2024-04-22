Pet Hatchers is a Roblox game where players can collect and hatch a variety of pets to accompany them in a virtual world. The gameplay revolves around earning coins by clicking, which can then be used to unlock eggs containing different pets.

Players have the option to "rebirth," allowing them to earn more coins per click and thereby accelerate their progress. Additionally, coins can be used to purchase new worlds, expanding the player's environment and opportunities for interaction. The game combines elements of pet collection with clicker mechanics to create a engaging and interactive experience.

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For Pet Hatchers

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Pet Hatchers. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 4/22

25MCOINS – Get 25 million Coins

Get 25 million Coins 1MVISITS – Get 30 million Coins

Get 30 million Coins FREE10KPET – Obtain the Royal Parrot Epic Pet

Obtain the Royal Parrot Epic Pet FREEOPPET – Obtain the Fantasy Butterfly Epic Pet

Obtain the Fantasy Butterfly Epic Pet FREEREBIRTH – Get one Rebirth

Get one Rebirth FREEEMERALD – Get one Emerald.

Get one Emerald. 10KCOINS – Get 10,000 Coins

Get 10,000 Coins SUPERCOINS – Get 20,000 Coins

Get 20,000 Coins 50KCOINS – Get 50,000 Coins

Get 50,000 Coins 5KVISITS – Get 2 million Coins

How to Redeem Codes in Pet Hatchers

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Pet Hatchers on the platform of your choice. Click the Code button which has a YouTube icon on the left side Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.