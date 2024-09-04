Lift pets, get stronger, open eggs and collect pets in Pet Lifting Simulator.

All Codes For Pet Lifting Simulator

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Pet Lifting Simulator. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 9/3

update3 – Redeem for a starting boost

update2 – Redeem for a starting boost

update1 – Redeem for a starting boost

release – Redeem for 1,000 Strength

How to Redeem Codes in Pet Lifting Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Pet Lifting Simulator on the platform of your choice. Click on the Shop Button on the left side of the screen. Click the Codes button on the bottom right. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

