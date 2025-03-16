Welcome to Pet Star Simulator! Collect unique pets, explore breathtaking worlds, and enjoy the perfect balance of grind and fun. Climb the rankings, uncover secrets, and upgrade your pets as you strive for the top. Join the adventure and dominate the leaderboards today!

All Codes For Pet Star Simulator

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Pet Star Simulator. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 3/1

Valentines – Redeem this code for Free Rewards.

– Redeem this code for Free Rewards. LightVDark – Redeem this code to get Potion.

– Redeem this code to get Potion. Update3 – Redeem this code to get Potion.

– Redeem this code to get Potion. 1Million – Redeem this code to get Potion.

– Redeem this code to get Potion. Collect – Redeem this code to get Stars Potion of Tier 2

– Redeem this code to get Stars Potion of Tier 2 FavoriteTheGame – Redeem this code to get Luck Potion of Tier 1

How to Redeem Codes in Pet Star Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Pet Star Simulator on the platform of your choice. Click on the Store button on the right of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.