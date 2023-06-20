Pixel Piece Races- List of Buffs (Every Race

Pixel Piece Races: List of Buffs (Every Race)

By

Below you will find all of the Pixel Piece Races, their buffs and spin chances.

What is Roblox Pixel Piece?

Embark on a thrilling adventure in Roblox Pixel Piece, an expansive pixelated Roblox world awaiting your exploration. Set sail with your trusted allies and brace yourself for epic challenges as you navigate through stunning landscapes and conquer treacherous seas.

Prepare to test your mettle by overcoming formidable trials and conquering daunting raids and dungeons. Along your journey, acquire a diverse range of skills and master powerful movesets to enhance your combat prowess.

Race Spin Chances

Oni and Mink races in Pixel Piece stand out as the most coveted choices. With the lowest spin percentages, they pose a greater challenge to obtain.

Race Spin Chances
Pixel Human Race 70%
Skypian Race 15%
Pixel Fishman Race 10%
Mink Race 3%
Oni Race 2%

All Race Buffs

Skypian Race

Buff Description
Skypian Race Buff Stamina increase – 25
Skypian Race Buff Health increase – 25
Skypian Race Buff Increased Agility
Skypian Race Buff Further gliding distance

Human Race

Buff Description
Human Race Buff 1.3x – Stamina Regeneration
Human Race Buff 1.2x – Health Regeneration
Human Race Buff Evolve into a Cyborg

Mink Race

Buff Description
Mink Race Buff Stamina increase – 100
Mink Race Buff 1.2x increase – Physical Strength
Mink Race Buff Electro Combat

Fishman Race

Buff Description
Fishman Race Buff 1.3x increase – experience points gain
Fishman Race Buff Swimming speed increase
Fishman Race Buff Fisherman Karate

Oni Race

Buff Description
Oni Race Buff 1.3x increase – Physical Strength
Oni Race Buff 1.2x increase – Damage Resistance
Oni Race Buff 1.4x increase – Haki Experience Gain
Oni Race Buff Health increase – 100
Oni Race Buff Ability to evolve – Elder Oni

Changing Race in Pixel Piece: A Step-by-Step

  1. Enter the character customization screen by selecting “Customize” in the Main Menu.
  2. Look for the “Races” option in the top right corner of the screen.
  3. Spin for a chance to get a different race.
  4. Unlocking the rare Oni race is rare

Leave a Reply