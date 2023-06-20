Pixel Piece Races: List of Buffs (Every Race)

Below you will find all of the Pixel Piece Races, their buffs and spin chances.

What is Roblox Pixel Piece?

Embark on a thrilling adventure in Roblox Pixel Piece, an expansive pixelated Roblox world awaiting your exploration. Set sail with your trusted allies and brace yourself for epic challenges as you navigate through stunning landscapes and conquer treacherous seas.

Prepare to test your mettle by overcoming formidable trials and conquering daunting raids and dungeons. Along your journey, acquire a diverse range of skills and master powerful movesets to enhance your combat prowess.

Race Spin Chances

Oni and Mink races in Pixel Piece stand out as the most coveted choices. With the lowest spin percentages, they pose a greater challenge to obtain.

Race Spin Chances Pixel Human Race 70% Skypian Race 15% Pixel Fishman Race 10% Mink Race 3% Oni Race 2%

All Race Buffs

Skypian Race

Buff Description Skypian Race Buff Stamina increase – 25 Skypian Race Buff Health increase – 25 Skypian Race Buff Increased Agility Skypian Race Buff Further gliding distance

Human Race

Buff Description Human Race Buff 1.3x – Stamina Regeneration Human Race Buff 1.2x – Health Regeneration Human Race Buff Evolve into a Cyborg

Mink Race

Buff Description Mink Race Buff Stamina increase – 100 Mink Race Buff 1.2x increase – Physical Strength Mink Race Buff Electro Combat

Fishman Race

Buff Description Fishman Race Buff 1.3x increase – experience points gain Fishman Race Buff Swimming speed increase Fishman Race Buff Fisherman Karate

Oni Race

Buff Description Oni Race Buff 1.3x increase – Physical Strength Oni Race Buff 1.2x increase – Damage Resistance Oni Race Buff 1.4x increase – Haki Experience Gain Oni Race Buff Health increase – 100 Oni Race Buff Ability to evolve – Elder Oni