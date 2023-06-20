Pixel Piece Races: List of Buffs (Every Race)

Below you will find all of the Pixel Piece Races, their buffs and spin chances.
What is Roblox Pixel Piece?
Embark on a thrilling adventure in Roblox Pixel Piece, an expansive pixelated Roblox world awaiting your exploration. Set sail with your trusted allies and brace yourself for epic challenges as you navigate through stunning landscapes and conquer treacherous seas.
Prepare to test your mettle by overcoming formidable trials and conquering daunting raids and dungeons. Along your journey, acquire a diverse range of skills and master powerful movesets to enhance your combat prowess.
Race Spin Chances
Oni and Mink races in Pixel Piece stand out as the most coveted choices. With the lowest spin percentages, they pose a greater challenge to obtain.
|Race
|Spin Chances
|Pixel Human Race
|70%
|Skypian Race
|15%
|Pixel Fishman Race
|10%
|Mink Race
|3%
|Oni Race
|2%
All Race Buffs
Skypian Race
|Buff
|Description
|Skypian Race Buff
|Stamina increase – 25
|Skypian Race Buff
|Health increase – 25
|Skypian Race Buff
|Increased Agility
|Skypian Race Buff
|Further gliding distance
Human Race
|Buff
|Description
|Human Race Buff
|1.3x – Stamina Regeneration
|Human Race Buff
|1.2x – Health Regeneration
|Human Race Buff
|Evolve into a Cyborg
Mink Race
|Buff
|Description
|Mink Race Buff
|Stamina increase – 100
|Mink Race Buff
|1.2x increase – Physical Strength
|Mink Race Buff
|Electro Combat
Fishman Race
|Buff
|Description
|Fishman Race Buff
|1.3x increase – experience points gain
|Fishman Race Buff
|Swimming speed increase
|Fishman Race Buff
|Fisherman Karate
Oni Race
|Buff
|Description
|Oni Race Buff
|1.3x increase – Physical Strength
|Oni Race Buff
|1.2x increase – Damage Resistance
|Oni Race Buff
|1.4x increase – Haki Experience Gain
|Oni Race Buff
|Health increase – 100
|Oni Race Buff
|Ability to evolve – Elder Oni
Changing Race in Pixel Piece: A Step-by-Step
- Enter the character customization screen by selecting “Customize” in the Main Menu.
- Look for the “Races” option in the top right corner of the screen.
- Spin for a chance to get a different race.
- Unlocking the rare Oni race is rare