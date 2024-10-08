Planet Clicker 2 is an idle-clicker game where you click on planets to earn cash. You can purchase buildings to generate passive income, research new technologies to enhance your buildings, and explore new planets across the solar system for even more rewards!

2KFOR1 – 1 Building Bargain

THANKS10K – 200 Dark Matter

BIGCLICKS – 1 Clicking Overdrive

2HUNDREDLIKES – Big Wormhole

HALLEY – Redeem code for 1 Meteor Shower

Launch Roblox Planet Clicker 2 on the platform of your choice. Click on the Settings Cog on the bottom left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Press Enter. Enjoy your new rewards!

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.