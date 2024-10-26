Poo Race is a race clicker simulator where the goal is to reach the finish line and earn new poo pets. Click to gain speed, collect wins to increase speed, and purchase poo pets for even faster performance.

Codes were checked on 10/22

delay1 – Redeem code for 5x wins boost

delay2 – Redeem code for an exclusive variant of a new pet

InsaneCode1 – Redeem code for 2x Wins Boost

Update2 – Redeem code for 2x Wins Boost

Update1 – Redeem code for 15 Minutes 1.5x Wins Boost

box7 – Redeem code for Freebies

secretlol – Redeem code for 2,500 Wins

secretCODE1X – Redeem code for 2,500 Wins

boostlong – Redeem code for 15 Minutes 1.5x Wins Boost

description – Redeem code for 15 Minutes 1.5x Wins Boost

FreeBoost – Redeem code for 1.5 Wins Boosts for 20 Minutes

RELEASE – Redeem code for 1.5 Wins Boosts for 15 Minutes

How to Redeem Codes in Poo Race

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Poo Race on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes box on the right of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.