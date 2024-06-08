Poppy Tower Defense is a tower defense game. Players will need to choose a map and place their defenders in strategic locations. Survive all the waves to earn coins which can be used for upgrading. Once you feel strong enough, take on the Extreme mode.

All Codes For Poppy Tower Defense

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Poppy Tower Defense. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

ENDLESS ---200 Coins, 20 Gems

---200 Coins, 20 Gems NEWUPDATE ---200 Coins, 20 Gems

---200 Coins, 20 Gems SORRYFORDELAY ---200 Coins, 20 Gems

---200 Coins, 20 Gems 1KLIKE---300 Coins, 50 Gems

How to Redeem Codes in Poppy Tower Defense

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Poppy Tower Defense on the platform of your choice. Click on the Blue Bird icon on the left side of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.