Pressure is an intense game where you are placed in high-stakes situations, with the unsettling realization that you are expendable and not expected to return. The game is currently in its alpha phase, so bugs and technical issues may occur. It’s recommended to use headphones and have your graphics set to level 8 or above for the best experience.

Listed below are all the currently known codes for PRESSURE. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 2/23

2YearsWasted - Redeem the code to get Kroner.

- Redeem the code to get Kroner. Christmas!!! - Redeem the code to get Kroner.

- Redeem the code to get Kroner. Decay - Redeem the code to get Kroner.

- Redeem the code to get Kroner. Gullible - Redeem code to lose 300 Kroner.

How to Redeem Codes in PRESSURE

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox PRESSURE on the platform of your choice. Go to settings, click codes. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.