"Project Baki 3" is a Roblox fighting game that draws inspiration from the anime "Baki." Players step into the role of fighters, engaging in intense battles and training to become stronger. The game focuses on martial arts combat and character development, allowing players to embody the spirit of a determined and powerful fighter.

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For Project Baki 3

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Project Baki 3. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 4/26

YASHARESET —Redeem for Yasha Reset CD

—Redeem for Yasha Reset CD ISTHISREAL —Redeem for 5 Stat Resets, 5M Yen, and Title

—Redeem for 5 Stat Resets, 5M Yen, and Title FREEYENTIME —Redeem for 5M Yen

—Redeem for 5M Yen CODENOWORELSE —Redeem for EXP (new players) or Yen (experienced players)

—Redeem for EXP (new players) or Yen (experienced players) BIG60K —Redeem for 2M Yen

—Redeem for 2M Yen SECONDAWAKENING —Redeem for Artifact Reset

—Redeem for Artifact Reset GREENFORTNITE —Redeem for Yen and Stat Resets

—Redeem for Yen and Stat Resets 62KLIKESWOW —Redeem for Yen and Stat Resets

—Redeem for Yen and Stat Resets TWEETA2K —Redeem for Yen and Stat Resets

—Redeem for Yen and Stat Resets TWITTER17 —Redeem for 1.7M Yen and 7 Stat Resets

—Redeem for 1.7M Yen and 7 Stat Resets ARROWPLS —Redeem for Stand Arrows

—Redeem for Stand Arrows STRONGMAN —Redeem for 1.5M Yen and 4 Stat Resets

—Redeem for 1.5M Yen and 4 Stat Resets SKINUPDATE —Redeem for 150 Spirit Thread, 1 Skin Pull, Stat Resets, and 250k Yen

—Redeem for 150 Spirit Thread, 1 Skin Pull, Stat Resets, and 250k Yen CREATOROWEN —Redeem for 5M Yen

—Redeem for 5M Yen WERESOBACK —Redeem for 5 Stat Resets and 5M Yen

—Redeem for 5 Stat Resets and 5M Yen SEEYUH —Redeem for 6M EXP

—Redeem for 6M EXP SECRETCODY —Redeem for New Titles

—Redeem for New Titles SHADOWMANFIXED—Redeem for 5M Yen

How to Redeem Codes in Project Baki 3

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Project Baki 3 on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes box on the bottom left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.