Prota Simulator is a Roblox game that invites players into an expansive adventure across ten unique worlds, ranging from magical forests to icy terrains. Players can engage in combat with various enemies and formidable bosses using a collection of over 50 unique swords and auras, each endowed with distinct powers.

Additionally, players can befriend over 50 different pets and magical creatures that assist in battles and provide companionship. The game offers the thrill of uncovering hidden treasures and rewards as players explore each world.

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For Prota Simulator

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Prota Simulator. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 4/27

Alpha01 – Gems

How to Redeem Codes in Prota Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Prota Simulator on the platform of your choice. Go to the shop and bottom on the left Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.