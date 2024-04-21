Pull a Sword is a Roblox game where players can engage in daily new stages to enhance their experience. The gameplay involves training to gain strength and pulling swords to acquire new and more powerful weapons. Players can also collect wins and pets as they progress. The game features a variety of elements, including races, monsters, and raids, and encourages playing with friends for added enjoyment.

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For Pull a Sword

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Pull a Sword. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 4/21

K123456789O – strength potion

– strength potion A39B2456BBBC – strength potion

– strength potion A39B2456B1CCCKS – strength potion

– strength potion A29B2456B1 – strength potion

– strength potion A40B2456A2 – strength potion

– strength potion A39B2456B1 – strength potion

– strength potion eventhalloween – strength potion

– strength potion halloweenluck – strength potion

– strength potion halloweenparty2023 – Strength Potion

– Strength Potion winpotion99995 – pet

– pet xFrozenCodeB24 – pet

– pet new21potion – strength potion

– strength potion xfrozencodea – pet

– pet ghostydog4 – pet

– pet PotionCode542 – win potion

– win potion ytcode24690 – win potion

– win potion likedog2 – pet

– pet newcode48 – win potion

– win potion likecat – pet

– pet code900 – pet

– pet code492 – pet

– pet twcode1 – pet

– pet ytopcode91 – pet

– pet RELEASE – rewards

– rewards THEHUNTEVENT – mega potion

– mega potion magiacode485 – mega potion

– mega potion K123456789C – strength potion

– strength potion K123456789B – strength potion

– strength potion K123456789A – strength potion

– strength potion giftfromme1 – strength potion

– strength potion buff2big – mega potion

– mega potion opgiftfromme – pet

– pet giftfromme23 – pet

– pet buff2big – mega potion

How to Redeem Codes in Pull a Sword

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Pull a Sword on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes box on the bottom left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.