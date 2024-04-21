Pull a Sword is a Roblox game where players can engage in daily new stages to enhance their experience. The gameplay involves training to gain strength and pulling swords to acquire new and more powerful weapons. Players can also collect wins and pets as they progress. The game features a variety of elements, including races, monsters, and raids, and encourages playing with friends for added enjoyment.
All Codes For Pull a Sword
Listed below are all the currently known codes for Pull a Sword. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.
'Codes were checked on 4/21
- K123456789O – strength potion
- A39B2456BBBC – strength potion
- A39B2456B1CCCKS – strength potion
- A29B2456B1 – strength potion
- A40B2456A2 – strength potion
- A39B2456B1 – strength potion
- eventhalloween – strength potion
- halloweenluck – strength potion
- halloweenparty2023 – Strength Potion
- winpotion99995 – pet
- xFrozenCodeB24 – pet
- new21potion – strength potion
- xfrozencodea – pet
- ghostydog4 – pet
- PotionCode542 – win potion
- ytcode24690 – win potion
- likedog2 – pet
- newcode48 – win potion
- likecat – pet
- code900 – pet
- code492 – pet
- twcode1 – pet
- ytopcode91 – pet
- RELEASE – rewards
- THEHUNTEVENT – mega potion
- magiacode485 – mega potion
- K123456789C – strength potion
- K123456789B – strength potion
- K123456789A – strength potion
- giftfromme1 – strength potion
- buff2big – mega potion
- opgiftfromme – pet
- giftfromme23 – pet
How to Redeem Codes in Pull a Sword
Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.
- Launch Roblox Pull a Sword on the platform of your choice.
- Click on the Codes box on the bottom left of the screen.
- Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive).
- Click Redeem.
- Enjoy your new rewards!
What are Roblox Codes?
Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.