Pull the Rope — Explore a new world with 5 new eggs and exclusive quest eggs! Complete quests to earn limited-time pets, discover new rewards in the Pet Index, and battle opponents in epic Tug of War matches. Work out to get stronger, collect pets, upgrade your abilities, and unlock exciting new areas!

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For Pull The Rope

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Pull The Rope. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 12/16

FREEPET – Redeem code for a Diamond Doggy Pet

10kfavs – Redeem code for 1 of every Potion and 250 Trophies

How to Redeem Codes in Pull The Rope

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Pull The Rope on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes box on the right of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Press Enter. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.