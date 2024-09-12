Pull Up Legends is a game where players perform pull-ups to gain power, allowing them to lift increasingly larger objects. Hatch eggs to collect pets, and battle other players as you aim to become the biggest and strongest in the game!
All Codes For Pull Up Legends
Listed below are all the currently known codes for Pull Up Legends. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.
Codes were checked on 9/11
- SecretCode – Redeem code for 100 Power
- LikeForUpdates – Redeem code for 100 Power
- SubToFreekid26 – Redeem code for 1,000 Power
- ItsMeBelowZero – Redeem code for 1,000 Power
- SubToBaxtrix – Redeem code for 1,000 Power
- SubToRusso – Redeem code for 1,000 Power
- NewInviteRewards – Redeem code for +5 Minutes 2x Power Boost
- Play30MinsForPet – Redeem code for 100 Power
- NewUpdate – Redeem code for 5,000 Power
- SubToSnickers – Redeem code for 1,500 Power
- SorryForTheBugs – Redeem code for +5 Minutes 2x Power Boost
- Release – Redeem code for +5 Minutes 2x Power Boost
How to Redeem Codes in Pull Up Legends
Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.
- Launch Roblox Pull Up Legends on the platform of your choice.
- Click on the Codes box on the left of the screen.
- Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive).
- Click Redeem.
- Enjoy your new rewards!
What are Roblox Codes?
Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.