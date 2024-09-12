Pull Up Legends is a game where players perform pull-ups to gain power, allowing them to lift increasingly larger objects. Hatch eggs to collect pets, and battle other players as you aim to become the biggest and strongest in the game!

Codes were checked on 9/11

SecretCode – Redeem code for 100 Power

LikeForUpdates – Redeem code for 100 Power

SubToFreekid26 – Redeem code for 1,000 Power

ItsMeBelowZero – Redeem code for 1,000 Power

SubToBaxtrix – Redeem code for 1,000 Power

SubToRusso – Redeem code for 1,000 Power

NewInviteRewards – Redeem code for +5 Minutes 2x Power Boost

Play30MinsForPet – Redeem code for 100 Power

NewUpdate – Redeem code for 5,000 Power

SubToSnickers – Redeem code for 1,500 Power

SorryForTheBugs – Redeem code for +5 Minutes 2x Power Boost

Release – Redeem code for +5 Minutes 2x Power Boost

How to Redeem Codes in Pull Up Legends

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Pull Up Legends on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes box on the left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

