Pup Army — Bark at enemies to earn money and collect over 100 unique pups to become stronger! Merge pups to create even more powerful ones, unlock 8 unique zones, and rebirth to access special rewards.

Codes were checked on 12/17

Thanksgiving – Redeem for Freebies

– Redeem for Freebies UPD2 – Redeem for Freebies

– Redeem for Freebies hamburger – Redeem for Freebie

– Redeem for Freebie UPD1 – Redeem for Freebie

– Redeem for Freebie release – Redeem for Freebie

How to Redeem Codes in Pup Army

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Pup Army on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes box on the left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click GO. Enjoy your new rewards!

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.