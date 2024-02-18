Radiant Residents is a multiplayer Roblox survival horror game where players must quickly gather supplies from their homes within a minute and seek refuge in a bunker to escape the impending apocalypse. As they hunker down, they must fend off unsettling creatures while striving to survive as long as possible

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Radiant Residents.

CHRISTMAS - Enter this code to get 300 Sanity Points.

BETA - Enter this code to get 300 Sanity Points.

How to Redeem Codes in Radiant Residents

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Radiant Residents on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes box on the bottom left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.