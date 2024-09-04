Inspired by popular animes like Naruto and One Piece RE: XL, allows you to level up your character through quests, battle monsters and collect weapons.

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For RE: XL

Listed below are all the currently known codes for RE: XL. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 9/3

SUB2REACT – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards LUCKYORNOT – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards DUNGEONSNOW – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards SRY4DELAYSS – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards FREEMONEYY – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards TRADINGUPD – Free Rewards

How to Redeem Codes in RE: XL

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox RE: XL on the platform of your choice. Click on the Settings Button on the right side of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Press Enter. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.