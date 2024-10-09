Revengers Dream is a Roblox anime game inspired by the Tokyo Revengers series. Players can experience key elements of the anime and manga within the game world.

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Revengers Dream. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 10/7

12000FollowTikTokAccount – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards UPDATE3 – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards 11500Likes – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards 5750e – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards mbgng – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards w5.5k – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards 1MVISITS –Free Rewards

How to Redeem Codes in Revengers Dream

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Revengers Dream on the platform of your choice. Click on Customize in the main menu. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Enter. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.