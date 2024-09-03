Rob the Place is inspired by Rob a Convenience Store Simulator, unlock new traits, special areas and new features after each rebirth.

Codes were checked on 9/1

100KLIKES – Freebies

– Freebies NEWUPDATE10 – Redeem code for 400 Cash

– Redeem code for 400 Cash 20KPLAYERS – Freebies

How to Redeem Codes in Rob the Place

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Rob the Place on the platform of your choice. Click on the ABX button on the left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

