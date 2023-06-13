Roblox | A Hero’s Destiny Codes (Updated June 2023)

The Roblox game A Hero’s Destiny is an anime fighter game created by Wrongful Studios. If you are looking for the latest ‘A Hero’s Destiny’ codes, then you have come to the right place.
Check out our other code guides for more Roblox fun here.
Active Codes For A Hero’s Destiny
Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for A Hero’s Destiny. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.
‘Codes were checked 6/13 and no new codes were added.’
- polarstetic – Redeem code for 10 Spins
- limitless – Redeem code 2 hours of every boost
- holiday2022 – Redeem code for an hour of every boost and 20 lucky spins
How to Redeem Codes in A Hero’s Destiny
Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.
- Launch Roblox A Hero’s Destiny on the platform of your choice.
- Click the Codes option on the left side of the screen.
- Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive).
- Click Redeem.
- Enjoy your new rewards!
Expired Codes For A Hero’s Destiny
Listed below are all the known expired codes for A Hero’s Destiny that are no longer redeemable.
- 300kfavorites – Redeem code for 15 luck spins and 2 hours of each bonus
- reaper – Redeem code for free rewards
- spooky2 – Redeem code for free rewards
- 2years! – Redeem code for 20 luck spins + hour of every boost
- cosmic – Redeem code for 2 hours of every boost
- omelette – Redeem code for an hour of all boosts
- 100m! – Redeem code for boosts and lucky spins
- grind – Redeem code for 2 hours of every boost
- bing – Redeem code for for 20 lucky spins
- bong – Redeem code for an hour of all boosts
- rok – Redeem for Lucky Spins & Boosts
- playdemonblade – Redeem for Lucky Spins & Boosts
- 250kfavsyass – Redeem for Lucky Spins & Boosts
- panda – Redeem for Lucky Spins & Boosts
- gravity – Redeem for Lucky Spins & Boosts
- dhm – Redeem for Lucky Spins & Boosts
- 140klikes – Redeem for 10 Lucky Spins & Boosts
- platinum – Redeem for 15 Lucky Spins & Boosts
- 2022 – Redeem for 15 Lucky Spins & Boosts
- blast – Redeem for 15 Lucky Spins
- golden – Redeem for 5 Lucky Spins & Boosts
- turkey – Redeem for 5 Lucky Spins
What are Roblox Codes?
Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.