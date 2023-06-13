Roblox | Airplane Simulator Codes (Updated June 2023)

The Roblox game Airplane Simulator is a flying game created by Fat Whale Studio. If you are looking for the latest ‘Airplane Simulator’ codes, then you have come to the right place.
Check out our other code guides for more Roblox fun here.
Active Codes For Airplane Simulator
Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Airplane Simulator. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.
‘Codes were checked 6/13 and new codes were added.’
- EASTER – 50,000 cash (NEW)
- FALCON – 50,000 cash
- 6thGEN – 50k cash
- DELTA – 50k cash
- FestiveFrenzy – Free Christmas Gift
- HALLOW – $50,000 Cash
- 500K – $50,000 Cash
- 100K – Free Rewards
- AIRLINES – $50,000 Cash
How to Redeem Codes in Airplane Simulator
Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.
- Launch Roblox Airplane Simulator on the platform of your choice.
- Pick an airport to spawn into and select a plane.
- Press V to open up the settings menu
- Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive)
- Click Redeem.
- Enjoy your new rewards!
Expired Codes For Airplane Simulator
Listed below are all the known expired codes for Airplane Simulator that are no longer redeemable.
- 1YEAR – $45,000 Cash
- 50MIL – $45,000 Cash
- RESCUE – Redeem code for 40k cash
- USA – Redeem code for Free Cash
- 300K – Redeem code for Free Cash
- SKYFIGHTERS – Redeem code for Free Cash
- SPACE – Redeem code for $50,000 Cash
- RACE – Redeem code for Free Cash
- FOOL – Redeem code for Free Cash
- AF1 – Redeem code for $30,000 Cash
- UPDATE5 – Redeem code for $20,000 Cash
- ANGEL – Redeem code for $20,000 Cash
- MILITARY – Redeem code for $20,000 Cash
- LIKES1500 – Redeem code for $20,000 Cash
- RELEASE – Redeem code for $20,000 Cash
What are Roblox Codes?
Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.