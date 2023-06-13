Roblox | Airplane Simulator Codes (Updated June 2023)

The Roblox game Airplane Simulator is a flying game created by Fat Whale Studio. If you are looking for the latest ‘Airplane Simulator’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Airplane Simulator

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Airplane Simulator. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 6/13 and new codes were added.’

EASTER – 50,000 cash (NEW)

– 50,000 cash (NEW) FALCON – 50,000 cash

– 50,000 cash 6thGEN – 50k cash

– 50k cash DELTA – 50k cash

– 50k cash FestiveFrenzy – Free Christmas Gift

– Free Christmas Gift HALLOW – $50,000 Cash

– $50,000 Cash 500K – $50,000 Cash

– $50,000 Cash 100K – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards AIRLINES – $50,000 Cash

How to Redeem Codes in Airplane Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Airplane Simulator on the platform of your choice. Pick an airport to spawn into and select a plane. Press V to open up the settings menu Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Airplane Simulator

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Airplane Simulator that are no longer redeemable.

1YEAR – $45,000 Cash

– $45,000 Cash 50MIL – $45,000 Cash

– $45,000 Cash RESCUE – Redeem code for 40k cash

– Redeem code for 40k cash USA – Redeem code for Free Cash

– Redeem code for Free Cash 300K – Redeem code for Free Cash

– Redeem code for Free Cash SKYFIGHTERS – Redeem code for Free Cash

– Redeem code for Free Cash SPACE – Redeem code for $50,000 Cash

– Redeem code for $50,000 Cash RACE – Redeem code for Free Cash

– Redeem code for Free Cash FOOL – Redeem code for Free Cash

– Redeem code for Free Cash AF1 – Redeem code for $30,000 Cash

– Redeem code for $30,000 Cash UPDATE5 – Redeem code for $20,000 Cash

– Redeem code for $20,000 Cash ANGEL – Redeem code for $20,000 Cash

– Redeem code for $20,000 Cash MILITARY – Redeem code for $20,000 Cash

– Redeem code for $20,000 Cash LIKES1500 – Redeem code for $20,000 Cash

– Redeem code for $20,000 Cash RELEASE – Redeem code for $20,000 Cash

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.