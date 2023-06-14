Roblox | Airport Tycoon Codes (Updated June 2023)

The Roblox game Airport Tycoon is a flying game created by Fat Whale Games. If you are looking for the latest ‘Airport Tycoon’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Airport Tycoon

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Airport Tycoon. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 6/13 and new codes were added.’

VALENTINES – Redeem code for Free Cash (NEW)

– Redeem code for Free Cash (NEW) NEWYEAR – Redeem code for 200,000 cash

– Redeem code for 200,000 cash GIFT – Redeem code for 200,000 cash

– Redeem code for 200,000 cash SHUTTLE – Redeem code for 200,000 cash

– Redeem code for 200,000 cash NEWCODE – Redeem code for Free Cash

– Redeem code for Free Cash FREECASH – Redeem code for 200,000 Cash

– Redeem code for 200,000 Cash NEWYEAR – Redeem code for 200,000 Cash

– Redeem code for 200,000 Cash BONUS – Redeem code for 200,000 Cash

– Redeem code for 200,000 Cash 365KCASH – Redeem code for 365,000 Cash

– Redeem code for 365,000 Cash 355KFREE – Redeem code for 355,000 Cash

– Redeem code for 355,000 Cash 340KCASH – Redeem code for 340,000 Cash

– Redeem code for 340,000 Cash 330KLIKES – Redeem code for 300,000 Cash

– Redeem code for 300,000 Cash HOTEL – Redeem code for 200,000 Cash

– Redeem code for 200,000 Cash 320KLIKES – Redeem code for 320,000 Cash

– Redeem code for 320,000 Cash ATDISCORD – Redeem code for 50,000 Cash

– Redeem code for 50,000 Cash JUNE – Redeem code for 300,000 Cash

– Redeem code for 300,000 Cash CASHPASS – Redeem code for 222,200 Cash

– Redeem code for 222,200 Cash WHALETUBE – Redeem code for 100,000 Cash

– Redeem code for 100,000 Cash BLIMP – Redeem code for 200,000 Cash

– Redeem code for 200,000 Cash 200MIL – Redeem code for 200,000 Cash

– Redeem code for 200,000 Cash OSCAR – Redeem code for 123,456 Cash

– Redeem code for 123,456 Cash BLOXYCOLA – Redeem code for 100,000 Cash

– Redeem code for 100,000 Cash CLIFFHANGER – Redeem code for 100,000 Cash

– Redeem code for 100,000 Cash INSTA – Redeem code for 50,000 Cash

– Redeem code for 50,000 Cash MEGAWHALE – Redeem code for 40,000 Cash

– Redeem code for 40,000 Cash ROCKET – Redeem code for 50,000 Cash

– Redeem code for 50,000 Cash FIREBALL – Redeem code for 30,000 Cash

– Redeem code for 30,000 Cash FREEMOOLAH – Redeem code for 40,000 Cash

– Redeem code for 40,000 Cash CHIP – Redeem code for 10,000 Cash

How to Redeem Codes in Airport Tycoon

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Airport Tycoon on the platform of your choice. Click Play to enter the game Look for the Twitter Bird icon on the middle left of the screen. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Airport Tycoon

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Airport Tycoon that are no longer redeemable.

FREEGEMS – Redeem code for Free Cash

– Redeem code for Free Cash XMAS – Redeem code for 300,000 Cash

– Redeem code for 300,000 Cash MILLION – Redeem code for 1,000,000 Cash

– Redeem code for 1,000,000 Cash USA – Redeem code for Free Cash

– Redeem code for Free Cash 300MIL – Redeem code for 300,000 Cash

– Redeem code for 300,000 Cash UPDATE8 – 200,000 Cash

– 200,000 Cash TREAT – 33,333 Cash

– 33,333 Cash HALLOW – 66,666 Cash

– 66,666 Cash WARTHOG – 100,000 Cash

– 100,000 Cash UPDATE5 – 50,000 Cash

– 50,000 Cash S3LKRONS – 25,000 Cash

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.