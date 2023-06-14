Roblox | All Star Tower Defense Codes (Updated June 2023)

The Roblox game All Star Tower Defense is a Tower Defense game created by Top Down Games. If you are looking for the latest ‘All Star Tower Defense’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For All Star Tower Defense

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for All Star Tower Defense. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 6/13 and no new codes were added.’

navyxflamelate200kcodeomg – 100x Stardust, 1x Ultra SSJ3 Rose Goku Black Unit, & 1x Zamasu Evolve Token (Level 70+ Only)

– 100x Stardust, 1x Ultra SSJ3 Rose Goku Black Unit, & 1x Zamasu Evolve Token (Level 70+ Only) happylatemothersday – 150x Stardust & 2000x Gems (Level 50+ Only)

How to Redeem Codes in All Star Tower Defense

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox All Star Tower Defense on the platform of your choice. Click on the grey cogwheel icon at the top left of the page. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Code will automatically redeem upon entry. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For All Star Tower Defense

Listed below are all the known expired codes for All Star Tower Defense that are no longer redeemable.

rolerewardcode – 250x Stardust (Level 50+ Only)

– 250x Stardust (Level 50+ Only) Chainsmoke91 – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards Blamsdefnotlate300kcode – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards ASTDEggOpenedFinally – 100 Stardust, 2750 Gems, 1000 Gold

– 100 Stardust, 2750 Gems, 1000 Gold youtubekingluffy350kdone – Free White Star Ball

– Free White Star Ball melonmen1 – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards minicode15 – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards newupdcode2 – 150 stardust

– 150 stardust newupdcode3 – 150 stardust & 1000 Gems

– 150 stardust & 1000 Gems blamsponge – 240 Stardust, 3000 Gems, 1000 Gold (Level 50+ Only)

– 240 Stardust, 3000 Gems, 1000 Gold (Level 50+ Only) diablo12 – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards maintenacecode15 – 100 stardust and some units

– 100 stardust and some units sorryforlongdelay – 150x Stardust and 3000x Gems

– 150x Stardust and 3000x Gems navyxflame170kyoutubereal – Free in-game rewards

– Free in-game rewards thankyoufor5bvisits – 500x Stardust, 10000x Gems, 23x Exp 6 (Level 100+ Only)

– 500x Stardust, 10000x Gems, 23x Exp 6 (Level 100+ Only) delayp – 150x Stardust, 3000x Gems, 4x Exp 6 Stars

– 150x Stardust, 3000x Gems, 4x Exp 6 Stars lvlreqny – 150 stardust, 2023 gems, and EXP 6

– 150 stardust, 2023 gems, and EXP 6 happyholidays – 89 Stardust and 2,022 Gems

– 89 Stardust and 2,022 Gems mbshutdown – 50x Stardust and more

– 50x Stardust and more world3ishere – 50x Stardust, 10x Exp IV, 4000x Gems (Level 115+ Only)

– 50x Stardust, 10x Exp IV, 4000x Gems (Level 115+ Only) winterguy19 – 105 stardust and 250 gems

– 105 stardust and 250 gems bigwinterupdatesoon – Free in game rewards

– Free in game rewards 2milfavoriteup – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards 2yearanniversaryduo – 95x Stardust, 10x Exp IV, 5000x Gems

– 95x Stardust, 10x Exp IV, 5000x Gems Halloween2022 – Ice Queen (Hollow)

– Ice Queen (Hollow) 2yearanniversary – 100x Stardust, 10x Exp IV, 10,000x Gems

– 100x Stardust, 10x Exp IV, 10,000x Gems timechamberfix – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards newstarcode – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards stardustupdate – 5,000 Gems

– 5,000 Gems Hooray50k – Free Rewards

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.