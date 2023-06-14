Roblox | Anime Adventures Codes (Updated June 2023)

The Roblox game Anime Adventures is a anime fighter game created by Gomu. If you are looking for the latest ‘Anime Adventures’ codes, then you have come to the right place.
Active Codes For Anime Adventures
Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Anime Adventures. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.
‘Codes were checked 6/14 and no new codes were added.’
- MADOKA – Free Gems
- BILLION – Free Gems
- DRESSROSA – Free Gems
- subtomaokuma – 1x Summon Ticket
- SubToKelvingts – 1x Summon Ticket
- SubToBlamspot – 1x Summon Ticket
- TOADBOIGAMING – 1x Summon Ticket
- KingLuffy – 1x Summon Ticket
- noclypso – 1x Summon Ticket
- subtosnowrbx – 1x Summon Ticket
- Cxrsed – 1x Summon Ticket
- FictioNTheFirst – 1x Summon Ticket
How to Redeem Codes in Anime Adventures
Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.
- Launch Roblox Anime Adventures on the platform of your choice.
- Go to the inner plaza and find the codes terminal and enter the circle.
- Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive)
- Click Redeem.
- Enjoy your new rewards!
Expired Codes For Anime Adventures
Listed below are all the known expired codes for Anime Adventures that are no longer redeemable.
- ENTERTAINMENT – Free Gems
- HAPPYEASTER – Free Gems
- VIGILANTE – Free Gems
- GOLDEN – Free Gems
- GOLDENSHUTDOWN – Free Gems
- SINS2 – Free Gems
- SINS – Free Gems
- UCHIHA – Free Gems
- CLOUD – Free Gems
- HERO – Free Gems
- CHAINSAW – Free Gems
- NEWYEAR2023 – Free Gems
- PORTALFIX – Free Gems
- CHRISTMAS2022 – Free Gems
- GRAVITY – Free Gems
- DAILYFIX – Free Gems
- UPDATEHYPE – Free Gems
- KARAKORA2 – Free Gems
- KARAKORA – Free Gems
- CLOVER2 – Free Gems
- CLOVER – 500 Free Gems
- HALLOWEEN – Free Gems & Rewards
- CURSE2 – Free Gems & Rewards
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN2 – Free Gems & Rewards
- CURSE – Free Gems & Rewards
- ANDROID – Free Gems & Rewards
- FAIRY2 – Free Gems & Rewards
- FAIRY – Free Gems & Rewards
- SERVERFIX – Free Gems & Rewards
- HUNTER – Free Gems
- QUESTFIX – Free Gems
- HOLLOW – Free Gems
- MUGENTRAIN – Free Gems
What are Roblox Codes?
Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.