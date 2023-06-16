Roblox | Anime Artifacts Simulator 2 Codes (Updated June 2023)

The Roblox game Anime Artifacts Simulator 2 is an anime fighter game created by Alan International Studio. If you are looking for the latest ‘Anime Artifacts Simulator 2’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Check out our other code guides for more Roblox fun here.

Active Codes For Anime Artifacts Simulator 2

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Anime Artifacts Simulator 2. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 6/15 and no new codes were added’

10KLikes – Free Boosts & Rewards

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Artifacts Simulator 2

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Anime Artifacts Simulator 2 on the platform of your choice. Click on the present icon in the top right of the screen that’s next to the cogwheel. Click the Code option on the left side of the new window. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Go. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Anime Artifacts Simulator 2

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Anime Artifacts Simulator 2 that are no longer redeemable.

1000Likes – Free Boosts & Rewards

– Free Boosts & Rewards Christmas – Free Boosts & Rewards

– Free Boosts & Rewards Halloween – Free Boosts & Rewards

– Free Boosts & Rewards Fate – Free Boosts & Rewards

– Free Boosts & Rewards Release – Free Boosts & Rewards

– Free Boosts & Rewards Bleach – Free Boosts & Rewards

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.