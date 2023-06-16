Roblox | Anime Catching Simulator Codes (Updated June 2023)

The Roblox game Anime Catching Simulator is an anime collecting game created by BestBunny. If you are looking for the latest ‘Anime Catching Simulator’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Anime Catching Simulator

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Anime Catching Simulator. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 6/15 and new codes were added.’

500SOULS – Redeem code for free rewards (NEW)

– Redeem code for free rewards (NEW) 20KCCU – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards NEWSEASON – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards DISCORDREWARD2 – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards FIXBUG1 – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards UPDATE2 – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards DISCORDREWARD – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards NEWGAME – Redeem code for x7.77K Money

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Catching Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Anime Catching Simulator on the platform of your choice. Click on the Set grey cogwheel on the top left of the screen. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click the green checkmark. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Anime Catching Simulator

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Anime Catching Simulator that are no longer redeemable.

There are currently no expired codes

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.