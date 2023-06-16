Roblox | Anime Dimensions Codes (Updated June 2023)

The Roblox game Anime Dimensions is an anime fighter game created by Albatross Games. If you are looking for the latest ‘Anime Dimensions’ codes, then you have come to the right place.
Check out our other code guides for more Roblox fun here.
Active Codes For Anime Dimensions
Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Anime Dimensions. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.
‘Codes were checked 6/15 and new codes were added.’
- MIST – Free Gems & Boosts (NEW)
- U16TA4 – Free Gems & Boosts
- ESPER163 – Free Gems & Boosts
- 1TEN6GU2 – Free Gems & Boosts
- 16RE1D – Free Gems & Boosts
- YO1R60 – Free Gems & Boosts
- 15VI9O – Free Gems & Boosts
How to Redeem Codes in Anime Dimensions
Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.
- Launch Roblox Anime Dimensions on the platform of your choice.
- Click on the Grey Twitter icon on the left middle of the screen.
- Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive)
- Click Go.
- Enjoy your new rewards!
Expired Codes For Anime Dimensions
Listed below are all the known expired codes for Anime Dimensions that are no longer redeemable.
- LOVE – Free Gems & Boosts
- HUNDRED – Free Gems & Boosts
- WO1R58LD – Free Gems & Boosts
- 1TO57NJURO – Free Gems & Boosts
- WANO – Free Gems & Boosts
- 1WASTE6R – Free Gems & Boosts
- 1S5LAYER5 – Free Gems & Boosts
- SUN – Free Gems & Boosts
- 1Y5ZEN3 – Free Gems & Boosts
- C1URS52ED – Free Gems & Boosts
- WORLD – Free Gems & Boosts
- SA1G5E1 – Free Gems & Boosts
- BANKAI – Free Gems & Boosts
- HA1T50SU – Free Gems & Boosts
- 1AL4TE9R – Free Gems & Boosts
- 1PRIES4TESS8 – Free Gems & Boosts
- NEWYEAR – Free Gems & Boosts
- K14IN7G – Free Gems & Boosts
- GIFT – Free Gems & Boosts
- CONTR14OL6 – Free 100 Gems & Boosts
- 1FIE45ND – Free Gems & Boosts
- ULTRA – Free Gems & Boosts
- 1J4I4N – Free Gems & Boosts
- 1CHA4INS3AW – Free Gems & Boosts
- PO1CHIT42 – Free Gems & Boosts
- CHAINSAW2 – Free Gems & Boosts
- MU1G4E1TSU – Free Gems & Boosts
- 1N40OMI – Free Gems & Boosts
- 700M – Free Gems & Boosts
- RED139 – Free Gems & Boosts
- 1OB38I – Free Gems & Boosts
- 13SH7RINE – Free Gems & Boosts
- CHAINSAW – Free Gems & Boosts
- 13SH7RINE – Free Gems & Boosts
- B1EA3S6T – Free Gems & Boosts
- HALLOWEEN – Free Gems & Boosts
- TOB1U35 – Free Gems & Boosts
- AK1U3MA4 – Free Gems & Boosts
- SH133LD – Free Gems & Boosts
- BEAST – Free Gems & Boosts
- 1CY3BO2RG – Free Gems & Boosts
- SEASON2 – Free Gems & Boosts
- BA131KUBRO – Free Gems & Boosts
- M1OC3H0I – Free Gems & Boosts
- MO1NA2RC9H – Free Gems & Boosts
- NOJ1280 – Free Gems & Boosts
- 1RAMU2RA7 – Free Gems & Boosts
- 600MVISITS – Free Gems & Boosts
- E1MP2E6ROR – Free Gems & Boosts
- RED – Free Gems & Boosts
- CRI125MSON – Free Gems & Boosts
- REAP1E24R – Free Gems & Boosts
- ALTER123 – Free Gems & Boosts
- M1EGU2ESTS2U – Free Gems & Boosts
- SOUND – Gems, Boosts, & more
- MO1N21KE – Gems, Boosts, & more
- ITABO120RI – Gems, Boosts, & more
- H11ANA9 – Gems, Boosts, & more
- 11BESTB80Y – Gems, Boosts, & more
- NIGH7TMA1RE1 – Gems, Boosts, & more
- 1NIL1IN6 – Gems, Boosts, & more
- ONEYEAR – Gems, Boosts, & more
What are Roblox Codes?
Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.