Roblox | Anime Dimensions Codes (Updated June 2023)

The Roblox game Anime Dimensions is an anime fighter game created by Albatross Games. If you are looking for the latest ‘Anime Dimensions’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Anime Dimensions

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Anime Dimensions. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 6/15 and new codes were added.’

MIST – Free Gems & Boosts (NEW)

– Free Gems & Boosts (NEW) U16TA4 – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts ESPER163 – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts 1TEN6GU2 – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts 16RE1D – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts YO1R60 – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts 15VI9O – Free Gems & Boosts

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Dimensions

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Anime Dimensions on the platform of your choice. Click on the Grey Twitter icon on the left middle of the screen. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Go. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Anime Dimensions

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Anime Dimensions that are no longer redeemable.

LOVE – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts HUNDRED – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts WO1R58LD – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts 1TO57NJURO – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts WANO – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts 1WASTE6R – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts 1S5LAYER5 – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts SUN – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts 1Y5ZEN3 – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts C1URS52ED – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts WORLD – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts SA1G5E1 – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts BANKAI – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts HA1T50SU – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts 1AL4TE9R – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts 1PRIES4TESS8 – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts NEWYEAR – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts K14IN7G – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts GIFT – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts CONTR14OL6 – Free 100 Gems & Boosts

– Free 100 Gems & Boosts 1FIE45ND – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts ULTRA – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts 1J4I4N – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts 1CHA4INS3AW – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts PO1CHIT42 – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts CHAINSAW2 – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts MU1G4E1TSU – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts 1N40OMI – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts 700M – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts RED139 – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts 1OB38I – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts 13SH7RINE – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts CHAINSAW – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts 13SH7RINE – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts B1EA3S6T – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts HALLOWEEN – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts TOB1U35 – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts AK1U3MA4 – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts SH133LD – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts BEAST – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts 1CY3BO2RG – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts SEASON2 – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts BA131KUBRO – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts M1OC3H0I – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts MO1NA2RC9H – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts NOJ1280 – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts 1RAMU2RA7 – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts 600MVISITS – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts E1MP2E6ROR – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts RED – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts CRI125MSON – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts REAP1E24R – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts ALTER123 – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts M1EGU2ESTS2U – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts SOUND – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more MO1N21KE – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more ITABO120RI – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more H11ANA9 – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more 11BESTB80Y – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more NIGH7TMA1RE1 – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more 1NIL1IN6 – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more ONEYEAR – Gems, Boosts, & more

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.