Roblox | Anime Fighting Tycoon Codes (Updated June 2023)

The Roblox game Anime Fighting Tycoon is an anime fighter game created by By. If you are looking for the latest ‘Anime Fighting Tycoon’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Anime Fighting Tycoon

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Anime Fighting Tycoon. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 6/15 and no new codes were added.’

50KLIKES – Redeem code for Free Yen

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Fighting Tycoon

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Anime Fighting Tycoon on the platform of your choice. Click the Grey settings cogwheel in the top left of the screen. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Press Enter. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Anime Fighting Tycoon

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Anime Fighting Tycoon that are no longer redeemable.

15KLIKES – Redeem code for 25,000 yen

20KYEN – Redeem code for 20,000 Yen

2KLIKES – Free Yen

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.