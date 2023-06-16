Roblox | Anime Fly Race Codes (Updated June 2023)

The Roblox game Anime Fly Race is a anime racing game created by Broken Wand Studios. If you are looking for the latest ‘Anime Fly Race’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Check out our other code guides for more Roblox fun here.

Active Codes For Anime Fly Race

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Anime Fly Race. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 6/15 and new codes were added.’

zombie – Redeem code for a free Boost (NEW)

– Redeem code for a free Boost (NEW) citylife – Redeem code for a free Boost

– Redeem code for a free Boost lava – Redeem code for a free Boost

– Redeem code for a free Boost Beach – Redeem code for a Yen Boost

– Redeem code for a Yen Boost Update5 – Redeem code for free Yen

– Redeem code for free Yen rich – Redeem code for free Yen

– Redeem code for free Yen Update3 – Redeem code for free Yen

– Redeem code for free Yen 10kLikes – Redeem code for free Yen

– Redeem code for free Yen 5kLikes – Redeem code for free Yen

– Redeem code for free Yen Anime – Redeem code for free Yen

– Redeem code for free Yen Yen – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards Chi – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards Update1 – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards Launch – Redeem for 500 Yen

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Fly Race

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Anime Fly Race on the platform of your choice. Click the Codes gift box icon on the right side of the screen. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Enter. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Anime Fly Race

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Anime Fly Race that are no longer redeemable.

There are currently no expired codes.

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.