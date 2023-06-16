Roblox | Anime Fruit Simulator Codes (Updated June 2023)

The Roblox game Anime Fruit Simulator is an anime fighter game created by Obtain. If you are looking for the latest ‘Anime Fruit Simulator’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Anime Fruit Simulator

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Anime Fruit Simulator. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 6/15 and no new codes were added.’

BUGFIXES – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts EGG-CELLENT! – Free Lvl 1 Easter fruit

– Free Lvl 1 Easter fruit OPTIMIZE – 10 Fruit Spins & More

– 10 Fruit Spins & More SECRETFRUITS – Free Coins, Spins, and Gems

– Free Coins, Spins, and Gems WelcomeToFruitSim – Free Coins, Spins, and Gems

– Free Coins, Spins, and Gems IWantSpins:) – Free Coins, Spins, and Gems

– Free Coins, Spins, and Gems TWITTERgang! – Free Coins, Spins, and Gems

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Fruit Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Anime Fruit Simulator on the platform of your choice. Look for the codes entry box on the top right of the screen. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Press Enter. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Anime Fruit Simulator

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Anime Fruit Simulator that are no longer redeemable.

20MIL!!! – Free Coins, Spins, and Gems

– Free Coins, Spins, and Gems VALENTINE<3 – Free Coins, Spins, and Gems

– Free Coins, Spins, and Gems 100kMembers!!?? – Free Coins, Spins, and Gems

– Free Coins, Spins, and Gems DRAGONRELEASE! – Free Coins, Spins, and Gems

– Free Coins, Spins, and Gems 1kFollowing:O? – Free Coins, Spins, and Gems

– Free Coins, Spins, and Gems 50kMEMS?! – Free Coins, Spins, and Gems

– Free Coins, Spins, and Gems 1MIL! – Free Coins, Spins, and Gems

– Free Coins, Spins, and Gems 5kLikes! – Free Coins, Spins, and Gems

– Free Coins, Spins, and Gems 10kLikesW!? – Free Coins, Spins, and Gems

– Free Coins, Spins, and Gems 20kMEMS – Free Coins, Spins, and Gems

– Free Coins, Spins, and Gems soundleakModeler – Free Coins, Spins, and Gems

– Free Coins, Spins, and Gems 2000Likes:O – 25 Free Spins

– 25 Free Spins 1000Likes!!! – Free Coins, Spins, and Gems

– Free Coins, Spins, and Gems 500Likes!!! – Free Coins, Spins, and Gems

– Free Coins, Spins, and Gems 200Likes:O – Free Coins, Spins, and Gems

– Free Coins, Spins, and Gems triffyWscripter – Free Coins, Spins, and Gems

– Free Coins, Spins, and Gems FREETORI:O – Free Coins, Spins, and Gems

– Free Coins, Spins, and Gems ObtainDiscord – Free Coins, Spins, and Gems

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.