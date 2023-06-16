Roblox | Anime Idle Simulator Codes (Updated June 2023)

The Roblox game Anime Idle Simulator is an anime fighter game created by Voltra Simulators. If you are looking for the latest ‘Anime Idle Simulator’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Anime Idle Simulator

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Anime Idle Simulator. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 6/15 and no new codes were added.’

DUNGEON – Redeem code a free boost (NEW)

– Redeem code a free boost (NEW) SOLO – Redeem code a free boost

– Redeem code a free boost BANKAI – Redeem code a free boost

– Redeem code a free boost JUJUTSU – Redeem code a free boost

– Redeem code a free boost 5KLIKES – Redeem code a free boost

– Redeem code a free boost JOJO – Redeem code a free boost

– Redeem code a free boost UPDATE3 – Redeem code a free boost

– Redeem code a free boost ONEPUNCH – Redeem code a free boost

– Redeem code a free boost HUNTER – Redeem for a 10 Minute Damage Boost

– Redeem for a 10 Minute Damage Boost NODELAY – Redeem for 300 Shards

– Redeem for 300 Shards VOLTRA – Redeem for 250 Gems (Only works if you join the Voltra group)

– Redeem for 250 Gems (Only works if you join the Voltra group) S3CR3T – Redeem for 50 Gems

– Redeem for 50 Gems RELEASE – Redeem for Free Gold

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Idle Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Anime Idle Simulator on the platform of your choice. Click on the blue Twitter bird icon on the left side menu. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Anime Idle Simulator

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Anime Idle Simulator that are no longer redeemable.

10KLIKES – Redeem code a free boost

– Redeem code a free boost TITAN – Redeem code a free boost

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.