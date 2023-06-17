Roblox | Anime Mania Codes (Updated June 2023)

The Roblox game Anime Mania is an anime fighter game created by Iron Clad Games. If you are looking for the latest ‘Anime Mania’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Anime Mania

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Anime Mania. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 6/15 and no new codes were added.’

There are currently no active codes

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Mania

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Anime Mania on the platform of your choice. Click the codes icon on the bottom left of the screen. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Submit. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Anime Mania

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Anime Mania that are no longer redeemable.

BIGMOMUPDATE1 – Redeem code for Gems & Gold

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.