Roblox | Anime Plush Simulator Codes (Updated June 2023)

The Roblox game Anime Plush Simulator is an anime collector game created by Blaqk Magic. If you are looking for the latest ‘Anime Plush Simulator’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Anime Plush Simulator

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Anime Plush Simulator. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 6/15 and new codes were added.’

HUGE15K – Redeem for 15 Rabbits Foot (New)

Redeem for 15 Rabbits Foot RUSSO – Redeem for a Plushie

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Plush Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Anime Plush Simulator on the platform of your choice. Click on the ABX logo in the bottom left of the screen. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Anime Plush Simulator

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Anime Plush Simulator that are no longer redeemable.

heaven – Redeem code for 2 free ultra lucky boosts

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.